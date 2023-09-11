Rev Up: Minlopro Partners reaches $5 million in revenue in first year of business

Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

Leadership: Mort Sayyed, founder and chief executive officer Headquarters: Milwaukee What it does: Salesforce consulting Founded: 2022 Employees: 40 Next Goals: Expand client base Funding: Self-funded thus far Milwaukee-based startup Minlopro Partners, a Salesforce consulting firm, has ended its first year in business with more than $5 million in revenue and 40 global employees, including more than a dozen in Milwaukee.

Leadership: Mort Sayyed, founder and chief executive officer Headquarters: Milwaukee What it does: Salesforce consulting Founded: 2022 Employees: 40 Next Goals: Expand client base Funding: Self-funded thus far

Milwaukee-based startup Minlopro Partners, a Salesforce consulting firm, has ended its first year in business with more than $5 million in revenue and 40 global employees, including more than a dozen in Milwaukee. Its office is located in the Eagleknit building at 507 S. 2nd St. in the Walker’s Point neighborhood.

Mort Sayyed, founder and chief executive officer of Minlopro Partners, said the reason for the company’s creation, a desire to put people first, is what’s continued to drive Minlopro Partners’ growth.

He was moved to start his own business after the birth of his first child spurred a desire for greater work-life balance. The same day his son was born, he registered his business.

San Francisco-based Salesforce is one of the top customer relationship management platforms in the world. Within Salesforce, there are different modules, called clouds, focused on varying areas of a business. Some might be more targeted toward sales while other clouds focus on management.

Minlopro Partners focuses on a handful of clouds within the health care and life sciences industries. About 80% of the company’s clients come from these industries. The majority of the startup’s business currently comes from Salesforce referrals.

“(Salesforce) really is an operations management tool across many industries with many capabilities,” said Sayyed. “It’s a very robust platform, so it integrates with tons of things.”

He and his three co-founders, Jessica Lillquist, Mitul Bhakta and Mireily Backus, selected the health care and life science industries because they each have some level of knowledge in those industries. Sayyed spent several years at IBM in varying sales roles.

“A lot of it was just experiences with those kinds of clouds,” said Sayyed. “Not every one of the co-founders has experience in the industry but is hyper-experienced in the product set, so they know how to transform the software to meet the needs of businesses in an effective way.”

Most of Minlopro Partners’ customers, including Culture Biosciences and BayPLS, are located on the West Coast, but there are aspirations to build a customer base here in the Midwest.

“Milwaukee is our home. It’s the bedrock of our business,” said Sayyed. “While we don’t have any customers here yet, it’s just because we get brought into deals, and we have to target certain teams across the country to help us get into certain markets.”

Minlopro Partners is already doing work with the Chicago Salesforce team, and Sayyed hopes to have a Midwest customer by the end of the year.

As for what’s driven the company’s exponential growth in year one, Sayyed believes a simple people-first philosophy is part of the reason as well as a general shift in the industry toward boutique services.

“Large corporations get lazy all the time when they experience success,” he said.

By the end of the year, Sayyed expects the company’s employee base to grow to between 60 and 70 people, with “as many of them as possible” working in Milwaukee. He’s also hoping to end the year with $8 million in revenue.