Rev Up: Minlopro Partners reaches $5 million in revenue in first year of business

Mort Sayyed
Mort Sayyed Credit: Lila Aryan

Leadership: Mort Sayyed, founder and chief executive officer Headquarters: Milwaukee What it does: Salesforce consulting Founded: 2022 Employees: 40 Next Goals: Expand client base Funding: Self-funded thus far Milwaukee-based startup Minlopro Partners, a Salesforce consulting firm, has ended its first year in business with more than $5 million in revenue and 40 global employees, including more than a dozen in Milwaukee.

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.
