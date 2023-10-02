Rev Up: Milwaukee software startup Secchi closes $1 million friends and family round

By
-
Ken DeBauche (left) and Mike White (right).
Ken DeBauche (left) and Mike White (right).

Last updated on October 2nd, 2023 at 11:12 pmLeadership: Mike White, founder and president Headquarters: Milwaukee What it does: Performance management software Founded: 2021 Employees: Four full time, six contractors Next Goals: Reach 2.5 million employees under management Funding: Closed a $1 million friends and family round Far too often, employees of small and mid-size companies are thrown into positions of leadership

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or purchase a bypass link here

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.
Linkedin Mail Twitter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display