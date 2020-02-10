Retail development proposed at former Pepino’s restaurant in Brookfield

The former Pepino’s restaurant on Capitol Drive in Brookfield would be remodeled and a new speculative retail building would be built next door, under development plans being presented to a panel of city officials.

Mishkaat Investment LLC, of Brookfield, has filed with the city conceptual plans for a retail development at the southeast corner of West Capitol Drive and North Calhoun Road. The developer is proposing to construct an 11,800-square-foot retail building at that corner, and remodel the restaurant building immediately east.

The plans show the retail building could be divided for up to six tenants, and could have an outdoor patio or social area. The site would be accessed by an existing frontage road next to Capitol Drive, and surface parking would be provided both in between and to the south of the two buildings. Plans also depict a future access drive on the southwestern end of the site.

The site consists of four lots, with addresses 17065, 17135 and 17165 W. Capitol Drive, and 3920 Sunnycrest Drive. Under the development plans, the residential parcel on Sunnycrest Drive would be rezoned for business uses. The lot would contain a storm water basin, additional parking and another access point to the retail site.

Mishkaat Investment is working with Waukesha-based JAKnetter Architects Inc. on the project.

“Pepino’s has been vacant for many years and our client is looking to develop this highly visible vacant corner in 2020,” a letter to the city from JAKnetter states.

Members of the city’s Plan Commission are scheduled on Monday evening to discuss the project and provide direction to the development team. No formal vote will be taken.

City staffers note in a report to commissioners that the proposal closely aligns with the goals outlined in the Calhoun Road & Capital Drive neighborhood plan.

Jay Knetter, president of JAKnetter, referred questions to the developer, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The letter to the city names Isaac Kaloti as a representative of Miskaat Investment.