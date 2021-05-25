Retail building with Arby’s proposed in Mequon

A multi-tenant retail building with an Arby’s is being proposed along Port Washington Road in Mequon.

Milwaukee-based ICAP Development has filed plans with the city to build a 5,000-square-foot building with two retail spaces at 10911 N. Port Washington Road.

An Arby’s restaurant with drive-thru would occupy one of those spaces, according to city records. The second 2,500-square-foot space does not have a tenant, though the developer has “had several interested parties,” said Jerad Protaskey, ICAP’s senior vice president of development.

Carisch Inc. would operate the Arby’s, according to application records. the company operates 61 Arby’s in seven states, including 21 in the Milwaukee area. This latest location is slated to open in the fall. Carisch anticipates it will employ 25-30 people there. Business hours will be from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.

ICAP plans to begin construction in the summer.

It would be part of a larger 9-acre development site between West Winding Hollow Lane and West Towne Square Road, west of the Sendik’s Food Market and other retailers.

Protaskey said there are three remaining parcels for development at the site. This includes a parcel for a fully approved 5,400-square-foot building.

A Landmark Credit Union branch was also recently built at the development site. A conceptual site plan shows another potential 4,900-square-foot building at the southern end of the site.

“The 9-acre site was one of the last remaining undeveloped parcels in the Port Washington Rd corridor, with many challenges to overcome to create a viable development,” Protaskey said in an email. “We’ve been working with assistant director of community development, Jac Zader, since 2018, to create a development plan that worked for the community and the developer, and we look forward to building on Mequon’s reputation for Class A development and high quality tenants and business operators.”