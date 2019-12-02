Landmark Credit Union plans Mequon branch

Landmark Credit Union plans to build a branch off North Port Washington Road in Mequon, according to documents filed with the city.

The new branch would be located at 10865-10911 N. Port Washington Road, just off the Mequon Road and Interstate 43 intersection near Sendik’s Food Market and Marshalls.

Site plans for the project indicate the branch would be roughly 3,496 square-feet on an approximately 1.4-acre parcel. The new development would be a part of a recently approved Planned Unit Development, which includes a total of nine acres and five potential building sites, according to Plan Commission documents.

Landmark Credit Union currently has 31 branches across southeastern Wisconsin, with Greenfield, Brookfield and Glendale branches opening in 2020.

In 2019, Landmark Credit Union reached “several key milestones” including becoming the first Wisconsin Credit Union to achieve $4 billion in assets as well as breaking ground on its new headquarters in Brookfield, LandMark president and CEO Jay Magulski told the BizTimes in November.

“As we finish off the year and move into 2020, we have many exciting developments to look forward to including opening a new branch in Brookfield by the end of the year and the construction of a new branch in Greenfield,” Magulski said in a November email.