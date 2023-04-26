Report: Wisconsin’s workplace fatality rate declined in 2021

By
Ashley Smart
-

A new report by The American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Unions (AFL-CIO), the largest federation of unions in the United States, shows that while there has been significant progress in protecting workers from on-the-job injuries, illnesses and deaths, there is still some improvement to be made. The report features national and state

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or purchase a bypass link here

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR