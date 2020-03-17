Ryder Cup organizers deny report saying event at Whistling Straits expected to be postponed

Ryder Cup organizers are refuting a report today by The Telegraph in the United Kingdom that its 2020 contest, slated to be held at Whistling Straits in Sheboygan County in late September, is expected to be postponed until next year.

“Those reports are false and inaccurate,” said Brian Gabriel, a spokesperson for the 2020 Ryder Cup. Earlier today, Gabriel told BizTimes Milwaukee that postponing the Ryder Cup is not being discussed currently.

Reports today that the 2020 @RyderCup is expected to be postponed are inaccurate. — Ryder Cup USA (@RyderCupUSA) March 17, 2020

Several pro golf tournaments, including The Masters and the PGA Championship, have been postponed or cancelled due to the COVID-19 coronavirus and government restrictions on crowds in an attempt to have people maintain social distancing to reduce the spread of the virus and the burden on the nation’s health care system.

One of the biggest events in the world for professional golf, the Ryder Cup is held every other year and pits a top men’s professional golf team from the United States against a team from Europe.

It is the latest of several major golf tournaments that have been held in Wisconsin in recent years, and in particular at Whistling Straits, which was the host course for the PGA Championship in 2004, 2010 and 2015.

Tournament and local tourism officials are expecting the Ryder Cup, set to take place Sept. 22 to 27, to bring about 50,000 visitors to the golf course each day and an estimated $135 million in total economic impact to the region.