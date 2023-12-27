Report: Milwaukee’s apartment market was the third-most competitive in 2023

By
-
The downtown Milwaukee skyline, including The Couture, a 44-story, 322-unit apartment tower under construction at 909 E. Michigan St.

Milwaukee’s apartment market was the third-most competitive in the nation in 2023, according to a report from Santa Barbara, California-based RentCafe. RentCafe is a nationwide apartment listing service and is part of Yardi Systems, a global provider of property management software. Only Miami and northern New Jersey had more competitive apartment rental markets that Milwaukee

