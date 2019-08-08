Downtown Milwaukee’s iconic German restaurant Mader’s will undergo its first major renovation in 30 years next year.

The project, set to begin Jan. 2, is aimed at “modernizing” its historic North Old World Third Street space. The work will include replacing the restaurant’s carpeting and lighting, and upgrading bar and kitchen equipment. The renovation is expected to take a week to 10 days, general manager Dan Hazard said.

Mader’s, Milwaukee’s oldest German establishment, currently sits amidst a vibrant nightlife and entertainment strip just a block east of Fiserv Forum and its adjoining Entertainment Block. Hazard said the 117-year-old business is preparing for what’s next.

“Both fourth- and fifth-generation family members are on board now, so this is a long term process,” he said. “We are trying to get in another 117 years.”

The business is currently owned by third generation family member Victor Mader. Victor’s daughter, Kristin Mader, currently manages the restaurant. Kristin’s son is also an employee, Hazard said.

Mader’s most recent major remodel took place in 1988, in response to the Bradley Center’s opening that year, Hazard said. The project added a new bar area, significantly increased bar seating capacity from six to thirty people.

The upcoming renovation of the Milwaukee restaurant will be headed by a New Mexico-based general contractor who is a friend of the Mader family, Hazard said. Kristin Mader, who has a degree from the Art Institute of Chicago, will also contribute to the plans.