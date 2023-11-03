Renovated bowling alley, movie theater and entertainment center at Bayshore opens

The movie theater and bowling alley at Bayshore in Glendale, which was shut down five years ago, has reopened following an extensive renovation project.

Nebraska-based ACX Cinemas opened the ACX Entertainment Center at Bayshore, which now includes an 11-lane bowling alley, a 6-screen movie theater, an arcade with 40 games and the Backlot Pizza + Kitchen restaurant, featuring Detroit-style pizza.

ACX Entertainment Center is located at 5750 N. Bayshore Drive, above the indoor rotunda.

“ACX Entertainment is a great fit for Bayshore and represents the values and experiences we hope to give to our customers each day,” said Mary Mokwa, senior general manager for Bayshore. “We are confident the ACX Entertainment experience will wow customers and bring them back again and again.”

The movie theater and bowling complex at Bayshore was formerly operated by iPic Entertainment, before closing in 2018.