Notable Women in Construction and Design: Renee Moe

Renee Moe has been with Milwaukee-based Plunkett Raysich Architects for more than 22 years. As senior project architect and associate she is currently designing the Medical Surgery ICU, CICU, & Palliative Care units for Aspirus Wausau as well as the new cancer care and dining addition. Combined, both projects have a total value approaching $28.5 million in construction costs.

Moe managed the internal team on those projects, which was almost entirely staffed by female professionals. Her work ethic and talent led to her promotion as an associate in the company’s Healthcare Studio.

In her role at PRA, she aggregated patient reporting data to identify common areas of improvement for hospitals. The information allows the company to cater directly to clients by addressing widespread limitations and how to counteract them. Her research and design work will help increase the quality of patient care and outcomes throughout health care facilities. She has pioneered evidence-based design and has extended that methodology to nearly every project.

“Renee has proven herself not only as a talented project architect, but also as a leader and philanthropist,” said Jackie Johnson, marketing coordinator at Plunkett Raysich Architects. “She has led campaigns for the United Performing Arts Foundation, United Way, and is busy with the firm’s internal mentoring program.”