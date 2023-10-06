Regal Ware sells coffee and tea brewing product brand to Canada-based company

Kewaskum-based Regal Ware, which plans to move its corporate headquarters to Milwaukee, announced today that it has completed the sale of its ESPRO brand to Toronto-based DKK.
ESPRO is a brand of coffee and tea brewing products and has been part of the Regal Ware portfolio since acquiring a majority stake of it in 2018 and in 2020 acquired the remainder of the business.
"As we blend the timeless art of tea with groundbreaking advancements in coffee brewing, we found the opportunity with ESPRO to be an optimal representation in this fusion of tradition and innovation,” said Peng Lin, founder and chief executive officer of DKK. “Together, our brands are poised to elevate the world of beverage experiences and create a symphony of flavors."
The sale price was not disclosed.
In a news release, Regal Ware said the sale of the ESPRO brand “sets the stage for the company to explore new avenues of growth and innovation.” Regal Ware primarily manufactures cookware and kitchenware products. The company said the sale of the ESPRO brand “positions Regal Ware to invest in support of existing divisions and coming acquisitions.”
"We are thrilled to announce the successful sale of the ESPRO brand to a buyer who shares our passion for quality, innovation, and the coffee and tea category" said Ryan Reigle, president and CEO, of Regal Ware. "This transaction propels us toward an era of unprecedented opportunities for Regal Ware as we look to expand our portfolio of brands.”