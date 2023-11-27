Regal Ware chairman and former CEO Jeffrey Reigle dies

Regal Ware board chairman Jeffrey Reigle, who was the company’s president and chief executive officer from 1992 to 2021, died last week at the age of 72, the Kewaskum-based cookware manufacturer announced.
Reigle is a third-generation descendant of Regal Ware founder J.O. Reigle. He is the son of James Reigle, chairman emeritus of Regal Ware.
Regal Ware’s current president and CEO, Ryan Reigle, is the son of Jeffrey Reigle.
"My father was not only a brilliant leader but also a loving husband and father,” Ryan Reigle said. “He set a high standard for us as a family and as a company. His legacy of compassion, innovation, transformation, and commitment to our core values will guide us forward."
“Jeff was a remarkable mentor who always encouraged us to explore new ideas and contribute to the growth of the organization,” said Joe Swanson, a long-time employee and president of SynergyOps, the manufacturing division of Regal Ware. “He cared deeply about our personal growth and success and always made us feel like a part of the Regal Ware family."
Jeffrey Reigle was inducted into the Direct Selling Association Hall of Fame in June 2018. He served as chairman of the Direct Selling Education Foundation (DSEF) from 2004-2005 and as chairman of the Direct Selling Association (DSA) from 2006-2007. More recently he was chairman of the DSEF board since 2019 and a board member of FaB Wisconsin.
Funeral arrangements for Reigle are being handled by the Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home.