Regal Rexnord will complete layoffs at West Milwaukee facility in November

Milwaukee-based manufacturer Regal Rexnord will complete layoffs at its West Milwaukee plant, located at 4800 W. Mitchell St., by Nov. 30.

A WARN notice submitted to the state’s Department of Workforce Development states Regal Rexnord will complete layoffs of 54 employees in two waves. The first wave is scheduled to take place on Nov. 15, with 20 workers losing their jobs. The remaining workers will be let go on Nov. 30.

“We expect the closing to be permanent in nature,” according to the notice. “This closing will involve cessation of all manufacturing operations and termination of all employees at the site.”

Union representatives disclosed the planned closure of the West Milwaukee plant earlier this month. Regal Rexnord cited a deteriorating facility as the reason for the closure, according to the United Steelworkers. They said the work done at the plant is expected to be moved to another Regal Rexnord facility in Mexico.

Shortly after the planned closure was announced, Regal Rexnord, which had been headquartered in Beloit for over 30 years, announced it was shifting its corporate headquarters to downtown Milwaukee. The company declined to comment on the reason for the change.