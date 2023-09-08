Regal Rexnord shifting corporate HQ from Beloit to downtown Milwaukee

Regal Rexnord
, a manufacturer of electric motors and power transmission components, is changing its corporate headquarters from Beloit to downtown Milwaukee.
The company’s new corporate headquarters will be housed within the same building that currently serves as the headquarters for its Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment, located at 111 W. Michigan St.
Regal Rexnord’s Power Efficiency Solutions business segment headquarters is located in Grafton and Milwaukee is home to several other Regal Rexnord facilities.
The company plans to shutter its West Milwaukee plant,
located at 4800 W. Mitchell St., by the end of the year.
Regal Rexnord, formerly known as Regal Beloit Corp., was headquartered in Beloit for over 30 years and currently has two facilities within the Beloit-Stateline area. Milwaukee-based Rexnord Corp.’s process and motion control business combined with Beloit-based Regal Beloit in 2021
. Prior to that merger, Rexnord was based in the downtown Milwaukee building at 111 W. Michigan St.
"We are pleased to make this (headquarters location) change, recognizing our increased presence in southeastern Wisconsin,” said Louis Pinkham
, chief executive officer of Regal Rexnord. “We honor our roots and appreciate the wonderful relationship we continue to maintain with the Beloit-Stateline area."
In a Friday announcement, the company said no Regal Rexnord associates in Beloit and South Beloit are being displaced because of the headquarters change. No employees are expected to be relocated.
The company declined to comment Friday on the reason for the change in headquarters location.
"While we anticipate some of our leaders spending more time in Milwaukee, we are a decentralized organization, and we continue to collaborate effectively among all our RRX sites, for the benefit of all our stakeholders," said Pinkham. "Changing our headquarters address does not change that approach to collaboration."
Regal Rexnord joins a growing number of Wisconsin companies that have moved their headquarters to Milwaukee, or established an office in Milwaukee, in recent years. It's Milwaukee headquarters is located in downtown's Westown neighborhood, which has attracted significant development in recent years. Regal Rexnord's Milwaukee headquarters is located four blocks east of Milwaukee Tool's downtown Milwaukee office building, three blocks east of Fiserv's future downtown Milwaukee headquarters office and one block east of WEC Energy Group's corporate headquarters.
Regal Rexnord ranked #631 on the 2023 Fortune 1000 list with annual revenue of $5.2 billion.