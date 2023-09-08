Regal Rexnord shifting corporate HQ from Beloit to downtown Milwaukee

By
-
Regal Rexnord's new corporate headquarters will be housed within the same building that serves as the headquarters for its Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment, located at 111 W. Michigan St. in downtown Milwaukee.

Last updated on September 8th, 2023 at 12:30 pmRegal Rexnord, a manufacturer of electric motors and power transmission components, is changing its corporate headquarters from Beloit to downtown Milwaukee. The company’s new corporate headquarters will be housed within the same building that currently serves as the headquarters for its Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment, located at

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or purchase a bypass link here

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.
Linkedin Mail Twitter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display