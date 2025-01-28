Recent real estate transactions 1/28/25

Founders 3

Cardinal Equipment & Event Rentals leased 9,300 SF at 7426 W Donges Bay in Mequon. Brett Deter and Brian Flood represented the Owner, JCK Holdings LLC. Straight Edge Flooring leased 3,500 SF at 1927 S 70Street in West Allis. Brett Deter and Brian Flood represented the Owner, Kelley Real Estate Holdings, LLC. Transport Refrigeration, Inc. leased 23,400 SF at 6925 S 6Street in Oak Creek. Andy Hess and Paul McBride represented the Tenant. Foogmeela Partners leased an additional 1,187 SF at N14W23833 Stone Ridge Drive in Pewaukee. Scott Revolinski and Patti Stevens represented the Owner, D&K Management X, LLC. Save Point Transportation leased 640 SF at the Timbers Building located at 700 W Virginia Street in Milwaukee. Ned Purtell and John Davis represented the Owner, R2 Companies. The Daily Report leased 695 SF at the Timbers Building located at 700 W Virginia Street in Milwaukee. Ned Purtell and John Davis represented the Owner, R2 Companies. Goldstein Nolan LLC leased 453 SF at the Timbers Building located at 700 W Virginia Street in Milwaukee. Ned Purtell and John Davis represented the Owner, R2 Companies. Allied Universal renewed 5,816 SF at the Timbers Building located at 700 W Virginia Street in Milwaukee. Ned Purtell and John Davis represented the Owner, R2 Companies. ME Dey renewed 6,274 SF at Timbers Building located at 700 W Virginia Street in Milwaukee. Ned Purtell and John Davis represented the Owner, R2 Companies. All In Milwaukee leased 4,638 SF at the Atlas Building located at 600 W Virginia Street in Milwaukee. Ned Purtell and John Davis represented the Owner, R2 Companies. Catch 22 Creative expanded into 1,976 SF at the Atlas Building located at 600 W Virginia Street in Milwaukee. Ned Purtell and John Davis represented the Owner, R2 Companies. Escape the Room renewed 3,839 SF at 222 E Erie Street in Milwaukee. Ned Purtell and John Davis represented the Owner, R2 Companies. Vitality renewed 6,878 SF at 222 E Erie Street in Milwaukee. Ned Purtell and John Davis represented the Owner, R2 Companies. International Institute of Wisconsin, Inc expanded by 4,188 SF at 1110 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive in Milwaukee. Kevin Armstrong represented the Tenant. 8 Pine leased 4,560 SF at 101 N Main Street in Shawano, WI. Bob Flood and John Davis represented the Owner, BL Branch Group II, LLC. Urban Life Development Group leased 3,486 SF at 789 N Water Street in Milwaukee. John Davis represented the Landlord, Druml Marine LLC. Tom Treder and Derek Pranke represented PH Oconomowoc III LLC in leasing 3,200 SF to Café Zupas at 1688 Old School House Rd. in Oconomowoc. Tom Treder and Derek Pranke represented Qdoba in leasing 1,990 SF at 7300 118Ave. in Kenosha. Tom Treder and Derek Pranke represented KSG Development, LLP in leasing 867 SF to Peach Toad Tattoo at Prairie Plaza (5741 75St.) in Kenosha. Conor Farrell and Matthew Beadle represented River Bend Baceline, LLC in leasing 14,171 to ArchWell Health at River Bend Shopping Center (7500-7522 W. Oklahoma Ave.) in West Allis. Ross Koepsel and Nick Tice represented North Pointe Centre, LLP in leasing 27,706 SF to The Picklr at North Pointe Centre (N78W14511 Appleton Ave.) in Menomonee Falls. Hakan Hare represented SoBan in leasing 2,000 SF at 5730 S. 108St. in Hales Corners. Conor Farrell and Jon Thoresen represented Milwaukee Property Development, LLC in leasing 2,678 SF to Glendale Nails at Illume Retail Center (6002 N. Port Washington Rd.) in Glendale. Sam Herbeck and Jay Blom represented BAP Real Estate Holdings, LLC in leasing 1,400 SF to Bellevue Natural Nail at 2650 Eaton Rd. in Bellevue. Matthew Beadle and Tom Treder represented Tropical Smoothie Café in leasing 1,469 SF at Shoppers World of Brookfield (12455 W. Capitol Dr.) in Brookfield.