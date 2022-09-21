Recent real estate transaction announcements – 9/21/22

Leases Founders 3: Quality Logistics Solutions LLC leased 4,472 SF at The Renaissance Business Center located at 1691 Renaissance Boulevard in Sturtevant. Brian Flood and Bob Flood represented the tenant. Diaspora Tea & Herb Company…

Leases

Diaspora Tea & Herb Company LLC leased 10,705 SF at 3251 South 20th Street in Milwaukee. Brian Flood and Ned Purtell represented the tenant.

Empowerment Within leased Suite 135 (2,752 SF) at Stoneridge II located at N14 W23777 Stone Ridge Drive in Pewaukee. Kate Hanson represented the tenant.

Oak Leaf Capital leased 2,801 SF at Honey Creek II located at 135 S. 84th Street in Milwaukee. John Davis represented the tenant.

Vierbicher leased 10,478 SF at 201 E. Main Street in Reedsburg, WI. Bob Flood and John Davis represented the owner, Brookline Branch Services.

Kaiser/Holahan subleased 1,911 SF at 515 W. North Shore in Hartland. Kate Hanson represented the sublessor, Charleston Orwig.

King Juice Company, Inc. leased Suite 345 (1,407 SF) at 330 S. Executive Drive in Brookfield. John Davis, Patti Stevens, and Ned Purtell represented the owner, Decade Companies.

Ross Koepsel and Nick Tice represented Silvernail Associates L.P. in leasing 15,200 SF to BioLife at Silvernail II Shopping Center (2000 Silvernail Rd.), Waukesha.

Matthew Beadle and Derek Pranke represented Chippewa Holdings LLC in leasing 1,600 SF to St. Croix Hospice at Chippewa Commons (333 E. Prairie View Rd.), Chippewa Falls.

Jay Blom represented Oportun in leasing 2,419 SF at 1981 Main St., Green Bay.

Jay Blom and Nick Tice represented Kids Empire in leasing 11,150 SF at 5794 N. Bayshore Dr., Glendale.

Derek Pranke represented Cairo Cuts in leasing 1,667 SF at Freshwater Plaza (1320 S. 1st St.), Milwaukee.

,

leased 5,407 SF at Paradise Pavilion, 1400-1800 S. Main Street, West Bend, from Brixmor. Emily Smits and Scott Satula represented the Landlord with the transaction.

,

dba Fred Astaire, leased 5, 200 SF at Moorland Square, 15445 W. National Avenue, New Berlin, from Brixmor. Scott Satula and Emily Smits represented the Landlord with the transaction.

.,

d.b.a Dairy Queen, leased 2,350 SF at 6520 W. North Avenue, Wauwatosa, from Sweat Equity 1 LLC. Fred Stallé represented the Landlord with the transaction.

,

leased 1,200 SF at Village Green, 5300 South 108th Street, Hales Corners, from Village Green Shopping Center. Sarah Eldred represented the Tenant with the transaction.

Tom Treder and Derek Pranke represented Dave’s Hot Chicken in leasing 3,097 SF at Indian Trial Plaza (6610 Green Bay Rd.), Kenosha.

Tom Treder and Matthew Beadle represented Tropical Smoothie Café in leasing 1,680 SF at Delavan Crossings, Delavan. Jay Blom also represented the landlord (Ten Patels Delavan, LLC) in this transaction.

Jay Blom represented Delavan Crossings in the lease renewal with AT&T for 1,500 SF at Delavan Crossings, Delavan.

Tom Bruss represented Hilbert Company, LLC in leasing 8,900 SF to two new owners that will re-open as The Slinger House at 100 W. Washington St., Slinger.

Tom Bruss represented SL Wisconsin, LLC in the leasing of 1,200 SF to Mattress By Appointment at Cymric Corners (323 Wales Rd.), Wales.

Kyle Skarr and Nick Tice worked with Excess Space Retail Services in leasing 8,100 SF to Shy’s Place at 5808 W. Hampton Ave., Milwaukee.

Tom Treder and Matthew Beadle represented Tropical Smoothie Café in leasing 1,487 SF at 834 W. Johnson St., Fond du Lac.

Tom Treder represented Heartland Dental in leasing 3,275 SF at 801 W. Verona Ave., Verona.

Tom Treder and Matthew Beadle represented Tropical Smoothie Café in leasing 1,598 SF at 4359 W. Wisconsin Ave., Appleton.

Sales

Ross Koepsel and Jon Thoresen represented Speedway LLC in selling the 2,429 SF building at 302 N. 35th St., Milwaukee.

Matthew Beadle, Jon Thoresen, and Conor Farrell represented CMLT 2008-LS1 South Stoughton Rd, LLC in selling Main Centre at 2020-2050 S. Stoughton Rd., Madison.

Abel Saldana

,

d.b.a. San Juanita Saldana, purchased 10,026 SF at 830 Van Der Perren Way, Green Bay, from PT Green Bay LLC. Fred Stallé and Michael Fitzgerald represented the seller with the transaction.

Tom Bruss and Tom Treder represented Firehouse Subs in leasing 2,090 SF at 200 N. Division St., Stevens Point.

Shoe Sensation, Inc.

Dancesport Academy Inc

Kherpur Inc

Bee You Boutique, LLC

Tom Treder and Derek Pranke represented Elite Nails in leasing 1,970 SF at 1275 Bell Avenue, Hartford.

Nick Tice, Garrett Warner, and Kyle Skarr represented 3600 W. College Ave, LLC in selling the 3,800 SF building at 3600 W. College Ave., Appleton.