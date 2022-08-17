Recent real estate transaction announcements – 8/17/22

Sales JLL: JLL Capital Markets announced that it has closed the sale of Bevy Apartments, a brand-new, 175-home apartment and townhome community in Brown Deer. JLL worked on behalf of the seller, Fiduciary Real Estate Development, Inc.…

Leases

JLL Capital Markets announced that it has closed theof Bevy Apartments, a brand-new, 175-home apartment and townhome community in Brown Deer. JLL worked on behalf of the seller, Fiduciary Real Estate Development, Inc. JVM Realty Corp. acquired the asset. Built in 2020, The Bevy Apartments features studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom and is located at 8600 N. Deerwood Dr. The JLL Capital Markets Investment Advisory team representing theErnesto Espinosa and Susan Espinosa purchased 14,711 SF at PNC Bank, 709 Grand Avenue, Hartford, WI, from PNC Bank, National Association. Fred Stalle and Mike Fitzgerald represented the seller with the transaction. M & V Family Enterprises, LLC, purchased 14,000 SF at Former Bally's, 5474 So. 76th Street, Greendale, WI, from PentaCorp, Inc. Dan Rosenfeld represented the seller with the transaction.Medical Management International, Inc., dba Banfield Pet Hospital, leased 3,500 SF at Southfield Center, 5055 S. 76th Street, Greenfield, WI, from Greenfield 76, LLC. Scott Satula represented the landlord with the transaction. Dave's Hot Chicken, dba MR Chicken LLC, leased 2,335 SF at East Pointe Marketplace, 544 E Ogden Ave, Suite 200, Milwaukee, WI, from SB EAST POINTE LLC & SJF EAST POINTE LLC. Scott Satula and Emily Smits represented the landlord with the transaction. Men Cookie 8, LLC, dba Crumbl Cookies, leased 1,668 SF at Cornerstone Center, W182N9606 Appleton Ave, Germantown, WI, from JBJComm, L.P. Mike Fitzgerald represented the landlord with the transaction. MajiCakes, LLC, dba Nothing Bundt Cakes, leased 2,083 SF at Shoppes at the Village, 2605 S Oneida Street, Ashwaubenon, WI, from Oneida 1, LLC. Mike Fitzgerald represented the landlord with the transaction. Starbucks Corporation, dba Starbucks Coffee, leased 2,227 SF at Pabst Farms, 1360 Pabst Farms Circle, Oconomowoc, WI, from Oconomowoc Retail Management, LLC. Tony Colvin represented the tenant with the transaction. Starbucks Corporation, dba Starbucks Coffee Company, leased 2,362 SF at 1601 Progressive Parkway, Platteville, WI, from PPPDev, LLC. Tony Colvin represented the tenant with the transaction.