Recent real estate transaction announcements – 5/18/22

Leases The Barry Company: EcoShield Pest Solutions, LLC, a company based out of Arizona, has leased an industrial space with over 3,800 square feet at 16520 W Rogers Drive, New Berlin, Wis. For EcoShield LLC,…

Leases

Relogistics Services LLC leased 18,241 SF at 16250-16260 W Rogers Drive in New Berlin. Paul McBride represented the owner, S&B Realty Group LLC.

VetCor of Wisconsin LLC leased 6,387 SF at 6373 N Jean Nicolet Road in Glendale. Patti Stevens and John Davis represented the owner, BD General LLC while Matthew Beadle and Garrett Warner represented the tenant.

S.J. Janis Company, Inc. leased 3,400 SF at 1135 Legion Drive in Elm Grove. Patti Stevens represented the tenant.

Muscle Alchemy leased 480 SF at 231 E Buffalo Street in Milwaukee’s Third Ward. Patti Stevens represented the owner, 231 East Buffalo LLC.

R.E. Johnsen LLC renewed and expanded into 3,387 SF at Lincoln Center III located at 10150 W National Avenue in West Allis. Ned Purtell and Patti Stevens represented the owner, Lincoln Center TIC Group.

Integrative Psyche expanded into an additional 2,283 SF at Lincoln Center III located at 10150 W National Avenue in West Allis. Ned Purtell and Patti Stevens represented the owner, Lincoln Center TIC Group.

Matthew Beadle and Jon Thoresen represented LNR Partners LLC in leasing 2,784 SF to Shopko Optical at Whitewater Plaza (1139 W. Main St.) in Whitewater.

Matthew Beadle and Garrett Warner represented 418 Merton LLC in leasing 2,064 SF to Look Boutique at Merton Plaza (418 Merton Ave.) in Hartland.

Tom Bruss and Kyle Skarr represented Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers in leasing 2,960 SF at 1920 Landmark Blvd. in Bellevue.

Ross Koepsel and SRS Real Estate Partners represented Walgreens in leasing 2,500 SF at River West Center (320 E. Capitol Dr.) in Milwaukee.

Sales

Tom Treder and Derek Pranke represented PH Hartford LLC in purchasing 0.85 Acres at 1570 E. Sumner St. in Hartford. Tom Treder also represented the seller in this transaction.

Joyful Creations LLC leased 3,850 SF at 9434-9450 N 107Street in Milwaukee. Brett Deter and Brian Flood represented the owner, Gravity Investments LLC.Matthew Beadle & Tom Treder represented Tropical Smoothie Café in leasing 1,568 SF at The Boulevard (3318 University Ave.) in Madison.Starbucks leased 2,449 SF at 1830 Oshkosh Ave., Oshkosh; 2,200 SF at 2503 S. Stoughton Rd., Madison; 2,225 SF at 620 S. Main St., Rice Lake; 2,670 SF at 2430 S. Oneida St., Ashwaubenon; 2,016 SF at 2108 North Ave., Sheboygan; and 2,016 SF at 5199 S. 76th St., Greendale. Tony Colvin represented the tenant. NAPA Auto Parts leased 5,500 SF at Hilldale Plaza, 1520 E. Sumner St., Hartford. Andrew Prater represented the landlord. Security Finance leased 1,782 SF at East Town Plaza, 2117 Zeier Rd., Madison. Scott Satula and Emily Smits represented the landlord. Jersey Mike's Subs leased 1,500 SF at Edge of Howard, 2485 Lineville Rd., Suite 104, Green Bay. Andrew Prater represented the landlord. FedEx Office leased 2,232 SF at Contour Apartments, 2220 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee. Adam J. Dreier represented the tenant. Mattress Firm leased 3,555 SF at the southeast corner of Highway 16 & Kinney Coulee Rd., Onalaska, and 3,538 SF at 1033 N. Washburn St., Oshkosh. Adam Dreier represented the tenant. Ixonia Bank leased 1,698 SF at Sendik's Town Centre, 3815 N. Brookfield Rd., Brookfield. Scott Satula represented the landlord.Aterra Real Estate purchased two Valvoline Instant Oil Changes, at 6100 N Port Washington Road in Glendale and 1700 E North Avenue in Milwaukee. Andy Hess, Kemp Collings, Cole Wirth and Derek Yentz represented the seller on the portfolio transaction. Hakan Hare and Nick Tice represented Wentworth & Potter LLC in selling the 6,304 SF building at 2453 – 2457 S. Wentworth Ave. in Bay View.International Car Wash Group purchased 2.4 acres at 110 Fox River Dr., Grand Chute. Fred Stalle and Mike Fitzgerald represented the owner. Club Car Wash purchased 1.22 acres (the former Fazoli's) at 256 N. Pioneer Rd., Fond du Lac. Mike Fitzgerald represented the Seller. De Pere 230 Development Partners, LLC purchased the former 66,000 SF Shopko building at 230 N. Wisconsin St., De Pere, Scott Satula and Mike Fitzgerald represented the Seller. Milwaukee Burger purchased 1.26 acres at 1104 Mutual Way, Grand Chute. Fred Stallé and Mike Fitzgerald represented the seller. Bars & Recreation, Inc. purchased 6325 W. National Ave., West Allis. Dan Rosenfeld presented the buyer. Devon Self Storage purchased 4.8 acres at Mega Food Eau Claire, 1201 S. Hastings Way, Eau Claire. Mike Fitzgerald represented the seller.PARADIGM Real Estate represented Stoffel Investments, LLC in the sale of a 13,811 SF industrial warehouse building on 2.95 acres to MCA Real Estate Holdings, LLC. The building is located at 7764 N 81St. Brian Parrish, MBA, SIOR and Matt Friedman of PARADIGM Real Estate represented the seller in the, and Mike Tomlin of the Dickman Company represented the buyer.