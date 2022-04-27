Recent real estate transaction announcements – 4/27/22

Leases Founders 3: Tradebe Environmental Services LLC leased 9,646 SF at 10545 W Donges Court in Milwaukee. Brett Deter and Scott Revolinski represented the owner, Grandview Park Partners LLC. Milestone Pediatrics, S.C. leased 5,567 SF…

Or click here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article.

Already an Insider? Log In

Leases

Titan Transfer, Inc. renewed its 3,230 SF at Franklin Corporate Center located at 9809 S Franklin Drive in Franklin. Jenna Maguire and Ned Purtell represented the landlord, SARA Investment Real Estate.

Hatch Staffing Services LLC renewed its 4,080 SF at the Timbers Building located at 700 W Virginia Street within the Tannery Business Complex. Jenna Maguire and Ned Purtell represented the landlord, R2 Companies.

Verizon Wireless renewed its 10,681 SF at Lincoln Center II located at 2514 S 102nd Street in West Allis. Patti Stevens and Ned Purtell represented the landlord, Lincoln Center TIC Group.

Milwaukee Oral Surgery & Implants renewed and expanded into a total of 6,753 SF at 2323 N Mayfair Road in Wauwatosa. John Davis, Patti Stevens and Ned Purtell represented the landlord, Decade Companies.

Tom Treder and Derek Pranke represented WMG Development, LLC in leasing 2,167 SF to Tropical Smoothie Café at 721 E. Sunset Dr., Waukesha. Matthew Beadle represented the tenant in this transaction.

Sales

Jon Thoresen and Kyle Skarr represented ENDF3DK, LLC in selling the 3,363 SF former bank site at 3250 N. Clairemont Ave., Eau Claire.

Tom Treder and Matthew Beadle represented JMC Properties LOC190 LLC in purchasing the 6,000 SF property at 230-290 W. North Ave., Melrose Park, IL.

Tradebe Environmental Services LLC leased 9,646 SF at 10545 W Donges Court in Milwaukee. Brett Deter and Scott Revolinski represented the owner, Grandview Park Partners LLC. Milestone Pediatrics, S.C. leased 5,567 SF at the Seeger Building located at 20611 Watertown Road in Brookfield. Jeanine Sweeney represented the landlord, Garber Properties, Inc.Tom Treder represented Verizon Wireless in leasing 3,100 SF at 3805 Oakwood Mall, Eau Claire.Grafton 1245 LLC purchased the 21,598 SF office building at 1245 Cheyenne Avenue in Grafton for $2,600,000. Jeanine Sweeney represented the seller, Ashling Properties LLC. Ross Koepsel and Garrett Warner represented New Berlin DT, LLC in selling the 7,200 SF property at 15343 W. National Ave., New Berlin.