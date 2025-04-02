Recent commercial real estate transactions 4/1/25

Founders 3

SportPet Designs leased 5,760 SF at 1725 Dolphin Drive in Waukesha. Derek Yentz represented the Tenant. The Krivos Group renewed 5,814 SF at 500 Elm Grove Road in Elm Grove. Jeanine Sweeney represented the Owner, Building Trades United Pension Trust Fund. Hausmann Group leased 9,465 SF at 20700 Swenson Drive in Waukesha. John Davis and Ned Purtell represented the Tenant. Autumn Hill Academy subleased 20,000 SF at N25W23050 Paul Road in Pewaukee. Ned Purtell and John Davis represented the Landlord, Hausmann Group. Arco Murray leased 1,709 SF at 789 N Water Street in Milwaukee. John Davis and Kevin Armstrong represented the Tenant. Ignite Child Development Services leased 8,000 SF at 1021 W National Avenue in Milwaukee. Patti Stevens and Ned Purtell represented the Landlord, SJ Mason Properties, LLC. Vierbicher leased 5,704 SF at 700 W Virginia Street in Milwaukee. John Davis and Ned Purtell represented the Landlord, R2 Companies. Premier Headshots leased 700 SF at 700 W Virginia Street in Milwaukee. Ned Purtell and John Davis represented the Landlord, R2 Companies. Cystic Fibrosis renewed 1,815 SF at 400 S Executive Drive in Brookfield. Ned Purtell, John Davis and Patti Stevens represented the Landlord, Decade Companies. Jay Blom represented Grafton Falls LLC in leasing 1,200 SF to Fleeting Glimpse at Highland Ridge Shopping Center (411 Falls Rd.) in Grafton. Mason Church represented The UPS Store in leasing 1,362 SF at Sendik’s Commons (7915 W. Layton Ave.) in Greenfield. Jon Thoresen represented Chase Bank in ground leasing 1 Acre at the NWC of Fitchrona Rd. & McKee Rd. in Fitchburg. Ross Koepsel and Jon Thoresen represented Asbjorn Moorland, LLC in leasing 1,720 SF to Osaka Ramen & Hibachi at 920 S. Moorland Rd. in Brookfield. Jay Blom and Conor Farrell represented Sharon Seven Hills LLC in the lease renewal of 2,339 SF to HJD Chiropractic at New Berlin City Center (15155 W. National Ave.) in New Berlin. Jay Blom represented COMRECO II, LLC in the lease renewal of 5,076 SF to Maurices at Shoppes at Hartford (67 Liberty Ave.) in Hartford. Ross Koepsel represented Dollar Tree in leasing 10,800 SF at 805 Main Ave. in De Pere. Ross Koepsel and Nick Tice represented R-K Associates of Waukesha LP in leasing 1,626 SF to Lendmark Financial Services at Crossroads Shopping Center (N92 W18397 County Line Rd.) in Menomonee Falls. Matthew Beadle and Conor Farrell represented HYIF Glendale Square LLC in leasing 700 SF to Reliable Medical Resources and Health Essentials at Glendale Square (6815 N. Green Bay Ave.) in Glendale. Sam Herbeck and Ross Koepsel represented The Familiar Place in leasing 4,000 SF at 2856 N. Oakland Ave. in Milwaukee. Tom Treder and Derek Pranke represented MR Chicken, LLC d/b/a Dave’s Hot Chicken, in leasing 2,507 SF at 1200 N Port Washington Rd in Grafton, WI. Tom Treder and Jon Thoresen also represented the developer, Janpac, LLC, in the transaction. Dave’s Hot Chicken is expected to open by Fall, 2025, along with the new Chase Bank that is currently under construction as part of the same development.Bentley World Packaging purchased 7040 N Teutonia Avenue for $2,500,0000. Scott Revolinski and Brett Deter represented the Seller, Sic Lazaro. Matthew Beadle and Jon Thoresen represented Plaza Street Partners LLC in purchasing 1 Acre at 3702 Gateway Dr. in Eau Claire. Jon Thoresen represented Chase Bank in purchasing the property at 15565 W. Bluemound Rd. in Brookfield. Ross Koepsel represented WSC Associates, LLC in selling 45,922 SF Tower Square (2201 E. Rawson Ave.) in Oak Creek. Hakan Hare represented the Buyer in this transaction. Matthew Beadle and Jon Thoresen represented AutoZone in purchasing 2.58 Acres at SEC 11St. & Harrison Ave. in Rockford, IL.