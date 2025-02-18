Recent commercial real estate transactions 2/18/25

Founders 3

Full Tilt Barbell Club LLC leased 8,528 SF at 4208 78Street in Kenosha. Brian Flood represented the Tenant. Attolles Law expanded into an additional 5,029 SF at 222 E Erie Street in the Historic Third Ward. The law firm now occupies a total of 15,197 SF on the second floor of the Property. Ned Purtell represented the Owner, R2 Companies, and John Davis represented the Tenant, respectively. Stephen Perry Smith Architects, Inc. renewed their 2,527 SF at 215 N Water Street in the Historic Third Ward. Ned Purtell and Patti Stevens represented the Tenant. Hakan Hare represented SoBan in leasing 2,000 SF at Hales Corners Shopping Center (5730 S. 108St.). Conor Farrell and Jon Thoresen represented Milwaukee Property Development, LLC in leasing 2,678 SF to Glendale Nails at 6002 N. Port Washington Rd. in Glendale. Sam Herbeck and Jay Blom represented BAP Real Estate Holdings, LLC in leasing 1,400 SF to Bellevue Natural Nail at 2650 Eaton Rd. in Bellevue. Matthew Beadle and Tom Treder represented Tropical Smoothie Café in leasing 1,469 SF at Shoppers World of Brookfield (12455 W. Capitol Dr.) Tom Bruss represented Connect Chiropractic in leasing 3,904 SF at 140 E. Rawson Ave. in Oak Creek. Jay Blom and Tom Treder represented Ten Patels Delavan, LLC in the lease renewal of 1,468 SF to US Cellular at Delavan Crossings (1807 E. Geneva St.) in Delavan. Derek Pranke and Tom Treder represented PH 325 East North Street LLC in leasing 2,640 SF to Elysian Spa at North Street Market (325 E. North St.) in Waukesha. Matthew Beadle and Jon Thoresen represented AutoZone in leasing 6,600 SF at 1217 Sheridan Rd. in Winthrop Harbor, IL. Jay Blom and Tom Treder represented RE Naperville Paradise Venture LLC in leasing 1,703 SF to Lendmark Financial at Paradise Plaza (1016 Gateway Ct.) in West Bend. Ross Koepsel represented Dollar Tree in leasing 9,846 SF at Johnson Crossing (1115-1159 E. Johnson St.) in Fond du Lac. Derek Pranke and Tom Treder represented 15600 National Avenue LLC in leasing 1,732 SF to Jersey Mike’s Subs at Qdoba Plaza (3701 S. Moorland Rd.) in New Berlin. Ross Koepsel and Matthew Beadle represented BeMobile, Inc. (Verizon) in leasing 1,369 SF at Mayfair Retail Commons (850-864 N. Mayfair Rd.) in Wauwatosa.Hakan Hare represented Plaza Automotive, LLC in purchasing the 13,315 SF building at 3800 Durand Ave. in Racine. Jay Blom and Jon Thoresen represented ENDF3DK, LLC in selling the 13,079 SF free standing former bank building at 725 E. Main St. in Suring.