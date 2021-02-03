Rebuilding plans unveiled for The Cheel in Thiensville

The owners of The Cheel in Thiensville plan to build a new building for the restaurant to replace the 130-year-old structure it had occupied that was destroyed in a fire last year.

According to plans submitted to the village, a two-story, 10,130-square-foot building will be constructed on The Cheel’s now-empty lot at 105 S. Main Street. The structure will replace the historic Commercial House & Hotel building, which owners Jesse and Barkha Daily purchased and renovated prior to opening The Cheel, a Napalese restaurant, in 2014.

The plans for the new building were endorsed by the village’s Historic Preservation Commission Tuesday night.

The early November fire broke out in the attic of The Cheel’s building, causing damage that resulted in a “total loss.” What remained of the structure was razed earlier this month.

Architectural plans for the new building, from Greenleaf-based The Brookwater Group, show two uses for it: The Cheel on the ground floor and the Phoenix Club on the second floor. Both spaces are laid out with a bar area and table seating, but the second-floor space includes lounge seating and a stage. Plans show outdoor seating areas on a ground-level patio and second-floor deck.

The Cheel announced plans for the new building Wednesday via Facebook: “Looking forward to what this new venue(s) will be able to bring to the table for us, and our community! SO excited to begin the big dig and build!”

The Dailys late last year opened a second restaurant concept, called Daily Taco & Cantina, down the street from The Cheel property at 105 W. Freistadt Road.

