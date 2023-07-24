Real Estate Spotlight: Several publicly owned properties in the Menomonee Valley have been redeveloped, more could be

A Milwaukee recycling center (left) and the City of Milwaukee Traffic Sign Shop (right) occupy two riverfront sites in the Menomonee River Valley.
Right now, it’s the City of Milwaukee Traffic Sign Shop, a yard at 1540 W. Canal St. filled with concrete anchor bases for streetlights, a warehouse and lots of metal poles for street signs. In the future, the 6.8-acre site, situated on the banks of the Menomonee River, could instead be occupied by a business

Hunter Turpin
Hunter covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. He previously wrote for the Waukesha Freeman and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. A recent graduate of UW-Milwaukee, with a degree in journalism and urban studies, he was news editor of the UWM Post. He has received awards from the Milwaukee Press Club and Wisconsin Newspaper Association. Hunter loves cooking, gardening and 2000s girly pop.

