Real Estate Spotlight: Milwaukee County partners to build 120 homes in King Park

Vacant lots in the 1300 block of West Kneeland Street in the King Park neighborhood could soon see the construction of affordable, single-family homes thanks to a Milwaukee County initiative.
As communities across the state continue to struggle with a dearth of single-family homes on the market, especially those affordable enough for working-class families, community-based efforts have sprouted to help subsidize new housing developments. In Sheboygan County, where a housing shortage has made recruiting and retaining workers a struggle, several major employers including Johnsonville, Kohler

Cara Spoto
Cara covers commercial and residential real estate. She has an extensive background in local government reporting and hopes to use her experience writing about both urban and rural redevelopment to better inform readers. Cara lives in Waukesha with her husband, a teenager, a toddler, a dog named Neutron, a bird named Potter, and a lizard named Peyoye. She loves music, food, and comedy, but not necessarily in that order.

