Log In
Subscribe
My BizTimes
Log In
Subscribe
Real Estate

Real Estate Spotlight: Inside the $64 million redevelopment planned for downtown Milwaukee’s Clark Building

Hunter Turpin
By Hunter Turpin
The Clark Building at 633 W. Wisconsin Ave.
The Clark Building at 633 W. Wisconsin Ave.
Learn more about:
J. Jeffers & Co.Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development AuthorityJosh Jeffers

Josh Jeffers saw his company’s 2017 purchase of a Westown office building as a good long-term investment. The 20-story tower at 633 W. Wisconsin Ave., known as the Clark Building, had healthy occupancy, rising rents and amenities that office tenants were looking for at the time. But all three of those things changed following the

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Learn More and Subscribe Now
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this subscriber-only article.

Sign up for the BizTimes email newsletter

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2025 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.

Holiday flash sale!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Subscribe to BizTimes Milwaukee and save 40%

Holiday flash sale! Subscribe to BizTimes and save 40%!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.