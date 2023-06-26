Real Estate Spotlight: Architects, contractors use AI to enhance design, budgeting and quality control

By
-
At HGA, designers in the firm’s digital practice group often do exercises to understand the power of AI tools and how to add them to their workflows. Digital design coordinator Nicolas Ramirez used Autodesk Revit to design a tower in 3D and “iterate” it using the AI plugin Veras. He then used Photoshop to add more elements to the AI-generated rendering. The image was later remixed using reference photos and text prompts using AI software Midjourney. Credit: HGA

To the average computer user, artificial intelligence seems to have emerged from nowhere – an amorphous and otherworldly force filling their social media feeds with dream-like landscapes and photo-realistic images of people who don’t actually exist. For the people who spend their days designing and engineering buildings, however, AI and its close cousin, building information

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or purchase a bypass link here

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Cara Spoto
Cara covers nonprofits, healthcare and education for BizTimes. Cara lives in Waukesha with her husband, a teenager, a toddler, a dog named Neutron, a bird named Potter, and a lizard named Peyoye. She loves music, food, and comedy, but not necessarily in that order.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display