Real estate firm Three Leaf to partner with investment firm Copper Truss

Milwaukee-based real estate developer Three Leaf Partners
and Milwaukee-based investment firm Copper Truss Capital Partners
have entered into a joint venture that they say will help the businesses and clients they work with achieve "next-level growth."
The partnership will help Copper Truss, a boutique private equity investment firm that specializes in making control investments in Midwest manufacturing and service businesses, provide a one-stop solution for business ownership transition, thanks to Three Leaf's real estate expertise, a press release says.
“Most investors are seeking diversification through both private equity and real estate, and we are thrilled to now deliver these opportunities through this partnership," said Mike Wirth
, managing partner at Copper Truss. “...We take a great deal of pride in bringing a Midwest approach to private investing. Operating with integrity, humility, and transparency is core to our approach and is shared with our partners at Three Leaf."
Derek Taylor, chief operating officer of Three Leaf Partners.
Derek Taylor, chief operating officer of Three Leaf Partners.[/caption]
Often, business owners have real estate that is connected to the operating company and are seeking a partner who has expertise in both asset classes, explained Derek Taylor
, Three Leaf's chief operating officer. Similarly, he said some investors are seeking exposure to both private equity and real estate investments.
“Three Leaf exists to make a lasting impact on the communities and people we serve through our investments,” Taylor said. “When Dan and Mike walked us through the Copper Truss vision, we immediately saw that we shared a common mission and aligned values, which is incredibly important to us.”
Copper Truss has experience working with large corporations, family offices and institutional private equity, the press release says.
Three Leaf, known primarily for multi-family residential developments, has recently started acquiring industrial buildings as investment properties like the Federal Tool & Engineering building in West Bend
.
"(The partnership) is highly complementary, since Copper Truss is focused on investing in industrial product and service businesses, many of which have industrial properties that fit the Three Leaf investment criteria," Taylor said.
Under the partnership, leadership at Copper Truss and Three Leaf will remain, but the companies will operate with shared ownership and governance.