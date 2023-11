Three Leaf buys Federal Tool & Engineering building in West Bend

Andrew is the editor of BizTimes Milwaukee. He joined BizTimes in 2003, serving as managing editor and real estate reporter for 11 years. A University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, he is a lifelong resident of the state. He lives in Muskego with his wife, Seng, their son, Zach, and their dog, Hokey. He is an avid sports fan and is a member of the Muskego Athletic Association board of directors.

Milwaukee-based real estate development firm Three Leaf Partners has acquired an industrial building in West Bend occupied by Federal Tool & Engineering . The 55,000-square-foot building is located at 2150 Stonebridge Road in West Bend. According to state records, it was sold for $3.75 million to an affiliate of Three Leaf by an affiliate of Milwaukee-based private equity firm, which owns Federal Tool & Engineering. The real estate transaction is a sale-leaseback deal under which Federal Tool & Engineering will continue to occupy the building as a tenant, said Derek Taylor , chief operating officer of Three Leaf Partners. Three Leaf Partners, known primarily for multi-family residential developments, plans to acquire several industrial buildings as investment properties, Taylor said. The Federal Tool & Engineering building is the first industrial building acquired by the firm, with more to come, he said.