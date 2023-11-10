Three Leaf buys Federal Tool & Engineering building in West Bend

Milwaukee-based real estate development firm Three Leaf Partners
has acquired an industrial building in West Bend occupied by Federal Tool & Engineering
.
The 55,000-square-foot building is located at 2150 Stonebridge Road in West Bend.
According to state records, it was sold for $3.75 million to an affiliate of Three Leaf by an affiliate of Milwaukee-based private equity firm Generation Growth Capital, Inc.
, which owns Federal Tool & Engineering.
The real estate transaction is a sale-leaseback deal under which Federal Tool & Engineering will continue to occupy the building as a tenant, said Derek Taylor
, chief operating officer of Three Leaf Partners.
Three Leaf Partners, known primarily for multi-family residential developments, plans to acquire several industrial buildings as investment properties, Taylor said. The Federal Tool & Engineering building is the first industrial building acquired by the firm, with more to come, he said.