Real estate exec, former Northwestern Mutual exec added to Marquette executive-in-residence program

The Marquette University College of Business Administration’s executive-in-residence program has added former Northwestern Mutual executive Christopher Swain to the Finance Department and General CapitalGroup partner Linda Gorens-Levey to the Center for Real Estate.
“I’m thrilled to be adding two executives with such deep experience at the highest levels of their industries,” said acting Keyes Dean of Business Administration Tim Hanley. “Chris and Linda command an immense amount of respect in Milwaukee and beyond. They’re going to be incredible assets to the faculty, staff and students of their respective departments.”
The additions of Swain and Gorens-Levey bring the total number of executives-in-residence in the Marquette College of Business Administration to six. The pair joins Mark Naidicz (human resources), Bob Love (accounting), Jim Stollberg (supply chain management) and David Reeves (innovation and technology).
The Marquette College of Business started the executive-in-residence program in 2019. Executives-in-residence are C-suite level leaders who use their networks to deepen the college’s engagement with the business community. Some also provide direct assistance to students.
As a partner at Fox Point-based real estate development firm General Capital Group, Gorens-Levey directs new development and build-to-suit opportunities for the firm. In addition, she is a member of the board of directors at Ixonia Bank.
Swain has more than 35 years of experience in finance, particularly in fixed income investing, risk management, and asset/liability management. He retired from a 25-year career at Milwaukee-based Northwestern Mutual, where he was a managing director in the Public Fixed Income group.
Swain has worked with Marquette since 2013 teaching both graduate and undergraduate-level finance classes.