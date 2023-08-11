Rapid Radicals scales up with new pilot system, hopes to make first sale next year

By
-
Rapid Radicals founder and CTO Paige Peters stands next to the entrance of the startup's newest pilot facility.

Milwaukee-based startup Rapid Radicals has reached the next milestone in commercializing its proprietary wastewater treatment technology. The company has created a decentralized wastewater treatment system that can treat water in less than 30 minutes – 16 times faster than conventional treatment. While the technology was initially being tested at Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewer District’s South Shore

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.
