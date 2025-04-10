266 apartments planned at Regency Mall in Racine

A 266-unit apartment complex could be built around Regency Mall in Racine under new plans from the mall’s owner.

Georgia-based Hull Property Group, which has owned Regency Mall since 2016, is planning the complex for a 14-acre site at the northeast corner of the mall property at 5326 Durand Ave., just north of a planned Woodman’s Markets store site.

The complex would be called Pritchard Park Apartments and would have five three-story apartment buildings with studio, one-bedroom, one-bedroom with a den and two-bedroom units, according to plans submitted to the city.

The site also would include a clubhouse, two underground parking garages and seven two-story carriage buildings, which would consist of six garage spaces and two residential units on the second floor. The project’s architect is Milwaukee-based Stephen Perry Smith Architects.

Construction is expected to begin in either the spring or summer of this year, with the first units available for rent in early 2026, according to city documents. Project completion is expected in December 2026.

The property also would include a 6,280-square-foot Crew Carwash on the west side at 2521 S. Green Bay Road. That plan also is scheduled to be reviewed by the commission.

The apartment project is considered the second phase of Hull Property Group’s redevelopment with the Woodmans’ project as the first phase. The third and final phase of the project could include restaurants and more commercial outlots.