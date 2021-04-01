Racine/Kenosha County 2035 event to focus on future of key area for region

For years, several businesses from Illinois have chosen to move north of the state line to Kenosha County. Meanwhile, growth from the Chicago area continues to creep northward and growth from Milwaukee continues to creep southward.

For those reasons, Racine and Kenosha counties, along the I-94 North-South corridor, are increasingly becoming one of the most important areas in the state and the region.

So, what lies ahead for those counties and what are the key issues, challenges and opportunities for that area? Those questions are more will be explored during Racine/Kenosha County 2035, a free and virtual event presented by BizTimes Media on Thursday, April 22, from 12 noon to 2:30 p.m.

The main panel for the event will include:

, director of industrial investments for Zilber Property Group, which has built several industrial buildings in Kenosha County. Wes Saber , executive vice president and CFO for Haribo of America, which is building a massive manufacturing complex in Pleasant Prairie.

, executive vice president and CFO for Haribo of America, which is building a massive manufacturing complex in Pleasant Prairie. John Batten, CEO of Racine-based Twin Disc, Inc.

Following the main panel discussion will be a pair of concurrent breakout discussions, and education and workforce panel and an economic development panel.

The education and workforce development panel will include:

, president and CEO, Gateway Technical College John Swallow, president, Carthage College

The economic development panel will include:

, director of city development for the City of Kenosha Jenny Trick, executive director of the Racine County Economic Development Corp.

