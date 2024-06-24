Quote unQuote: Valerie Daniels-Carter

Milwaukee native Valerie Daniels-Carter, president and chief executive officer of V&J Holding Companies, the largest woman-owned restaurant franchise organization in the U.S., recently accepted the “Seize the Day” award at the 2024 Wisconsin Entrepreneurs’ Conference. Daniels-Carter capped off the two-day event, held at the Italian Community Center in Milwaukee, by sharing some of the personal mottos she’s followed over her more than 40-year career.
- “You have to be able to define what you need, where you are going and how you’re going to get there. Life itself will deal you a lot of curve balls, but you have to know how to maneuver, and you have to understand when to shift paradigms.”
- “My challenge to you is to always focus on where success is going, not where it has been. Because if it’s been there, someone else has accomplished it. Then it’s just a stabilizer. You’re trying to shift and change the paradigm.”
- “Sometimes your greatest failures will deliver your greatest promise. If I was to tell you my life has been a bed of roses, I wouldn’t be telling you the truth. Determination, being a person of integrity, being dependable and creative, shifted my paradigm.”
- “Never stop recreating yourself because excellence is not defined by one word. It’s defined by a repetitive action that seeks after desire and seeks after goals in a collective way to ensure an outcome and end result.”
- “Belief is the strongest element that we possess.”
- “I was one of the youngest entrepreneurs to ever open a Burger King in the state of Wisconsin and in the Midwest. It wasn’t because I had all the money I wanted. It wasn’t because I had all the access I needed. I had determination and favor. When you have determination and favor, you can drive your own destiny.”