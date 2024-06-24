Quote unQuote: Valerie Daniels-Carter

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Milwaukee native Valerie Daniels-Carter, president and chief executive officer of V&J Holding Companies, the largest woman-owned restaurant franchise organization in the U.S., recently accepted the “Seize the Day” award at the 2024 Wisconsin Entrepreneurs’ Conference. Daniels-Carter capped off the two-day event, held at the Italian Community Center in Milwaukee, by sharing some of the personal

“You have to be able to define what you need, where you are going and how you’re going to get there. Life itself will deal you a lot of curve balls, but you have to know how to maneuver, and you have to understand when to shift paradigms.”

“My challenge to you is to always focus on where success is going, not where it has been. Because if it’s been there, someone else has accomplished it. Then it’s just a stabilizer. You’re trying to shift and change the paradigm.”

“Sometimes your greatest failures will deliver your greatest promise. If I was to tell you my life has been a bed of roses, I wouldn’t be telling you the truth. Determination, being a person of integrity, being dependable and creative, shifted my paradigm.”

“Never stop recreating yourself because excellence is not defined by one word. It’s defined by a repetitive action that seeks after desire and seeks after goals in a collective way to ensure an outcome and end result.”

“Belief is the strongest element that we possess.”

“I was one of the youngest entrepreneurs to ever open a Burger King in the state of Wisconsin and in the Midwest. It wasn’t because I had all the money I wanted. It wasn’t because I had all the access I needed. I had determination and favor. When you have determination and favor, you can drive your own destiny.”

