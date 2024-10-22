Quad to sell European operations to German firm for $45 million

Sussex-based Quad
, a global marketing experience company, has entered into a definitive agreement to sell most of its European operations for $45 million.
Quad is selling its European operations to the German investment management company Capmont GmbH
.
The deal includes all of Quad/Graphic Europe’s employees and facilities in Wyszkow, Poland; the Peppermint creative agency in Warsaw, Poland; and Quad POS, which has locations throughout Europe. Quad’s shared service employees in Poland are not included in the transaction.
"The decision to divest the majority of our European operations supports our ongoing strategic focus to optimize our business portfolio for growth as a marketing experience company," said Joel Quadracci
, chairman, president and CEO of Quad. "We will maintain state-of-the-art printing operations in locations that best support our ever-evolving (marketing experience) offering. This includes the Americas, with North America comprising our largest base of operations and where we believe we can provide the greatest value to clients through our uniquely integrated marketing platform. We will also continue to leverage strategic partnerships that enhance our ability to provide a seamless marketing experience around the globe."
Quad plans to use the proceeds from the sale to reduce debt and make additional investments in its marketing experience offerings. The deal is expected to close by the end of the year.
Quad established its European print operations in 1998 through a partnership with Winkowski sp. z o.o. Quad acquired Winkowski in 2008, later renaming it Quad/Graphics Europe.
Quad purchased Marin's International SAS, a global leader in the point-of-sale display industry, in 2015, later renaming it Quad POS. The company specializes in the research and design of display solutions and uses several licensees to sell, manufacture and distribute its products.