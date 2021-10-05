Quad names new COO, CFO ahead of longtime exec’s retirement

Sussex-based Quad/Graphics Inc. will promote Dave Honan to chief operating officer and Tony Staniak to chief financial officer as of Jan. 1, the company announced Tuesday.
The moves come as Tom Frankowski, the company’s current COO, plans to retire at the end of 2021.
Joel Quadracci, chairman, president and CEO, said Honan, who joined Quad in 2009 and has been CFO since 2014, has been deeply involved in guiding the company’s transportation strategy and would be able to draw on previous operations experience in his new role.
“He will focus on connecting our entire operational organization to take advantage of the momentum building in our sales and marketing efforts,” Quadracci said. “I look forward to Dave’s leadership and contributions, especially in bringing together our people, processes and products to drive performance.”
Quadracci said Staniak, who joined Quad in 2009, has worked closely with Honan and helped prepare for the company’s launch as a publicly traded business in 2010.
“Since then, he has built out essential functions and processes with a strong focus on talent development. We have tremendous confidence in Tony, and know his experience, knowledge and focus on growth will serve us well,” Quadracci said
Frankowski has been with Quad since 1979. He has been chief operating officer since 2014. He led Quad Europe from 2008 to 2014 and held senior manufacturing roles from 2004 to 2014.
“Tom joined our company in its infancy and guided the development and rapid-fire growth of key areas of our business, including digital imaging, continuous improvement and print manufacturing on a global scale,” Quadracci said. “We cannot thank him enough for his indispensable contributions to Quad and the entire global printing industry. His aptitude for business strategy and relentless innovation propelled us to greatness.”