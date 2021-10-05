Quad names new COO, CFO ahead of longtime exec’s retirement

By
Arthur Thomas
-
Tom Frankowski and Dave Honan
Sussex-based Quad/Graphics Inc. will promote Dave Honan to chief operating officer and Tony Staniak to chief financial officer as of Jan. 1, the company announced Tuesday. The moves come as Tom Frankowski, the company’s current…

Arthur Thomas
Arthur covers banking and finance and the economy at BizTimes while also leading special projects as an associate editor. He spent also five years covering manufacturing at BizTimes. He previously was managing editor at The Waukesha Freeman. He is a graduate of Carroll University and did graduate coursework at Marquette. A native of southeastern Wisconsin, he is also a nationally certified gymnastics judge and enjoys golf on the weekends.

