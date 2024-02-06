Quad acquires North Carolina-based digital media solutions provider

Sussex-based Quad, a global marketing experience company, has acquired North Carolina-based DART Innovation, an in-store digital media solutions provider, for an undisclosed price.

In a Tuesday announcement, Quad said the acquisition supports its ongoing product development and that DART’s suite of offerings “expands and seamlessly integrates” into its own offerings. Quad hopes to position itself as a leader in revolutionizing the shopper experience for retailers, consumer packaged goods (CPGs) and consumers.

“Physical stores are poised to be the next major digital media channel,” said Eric Ashworth, president of Quad Agency Solutions. “Integrating DART’s hardware and software solutions into our portfolio further builds out Quad’s retail expertise, enabling us to evolve the shopping experience and change how brands connect with customers in store environments. DART’s technology and the systems and people that support it allow us to deliver targeted ads on digital screens at the most critical moment in any purchase decision: right at the store shelf. This is a trifecta of benefits for retailers, CPGs and their consumers.”

With digital screens positioned right next to products, Quad will provide CPGs with opportunities for delivering promotions, sharing product information, and even offering comparable product options.

“We had been looking for a company that could take DART’s solutions to a broader market while continuing to innovate and take these offerings to the next level,” said Kenny Olson, founder of DART. “When we learned about Quad, the breadth and depth of its portfolio, and its commitment to its people and culture, we knew that this was the right place for us. We’re excited to join Quad and see this as an accelerator for achieving the DART vision to transform the retail industry through smart, integrated solutions.”