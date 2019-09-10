QPS Employment expanding to Nebraska with acquisition

Brookfield-based staffing and recruiting firm QPS Employment Group will expand its presence to Nebraska with the acquisition of Staffing Services Inc.

QPS Employment is acquiring SSI, which focuses on industrial, skilled trades and clerical work, from owner Steve Dworsky. It is the company’s eighth acquisition since 2006. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

QPS Employment will take over four locations in central and eastern Nebraska. The locations are the company’s first in the state. QPS also has operations in Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa and Missouri.

“We’re excited about this acquisition, which allows us to expand our geographical reach within the Midwest,” said Ryan Festerling, president and chief operating officer of QPS Employment, adding the deal is part of a plan to increase the company’s presence across the region.

SSI employees working at local companies will be retained and moved to QPS payroll. The rest of SSI operations and internal staff will be brought into the QPS business and the company name will not be retained.