Q&A: Froedtert Health’s Cathy Jacobson shares next steps for merger with ThedaCare

By
-
Catherine Jacobson

Earlier this week, Wauwatosa-based Froedtert Health and Neenah-based ThedaCare announced they have signed a letter of intent to come together as one organization. After the merger is complete, Cathy Jacobson, Froedtert’s president and chief executive officer, will initially assume the role of CEO. Dr. Imran Andrabi, ThedaCare president and CEO, will serve as president. After

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display