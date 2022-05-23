Q&A: FPC Live execs say Deer District had always been ‘ideal site’ for indoor concert venue project

Maredithe Meyer
Charlie Goldstone and Joel Plant stand in front of the former Bradley Center site, where FPC Live plans to develop its new indoor music venue complex.
FPC Live's announcement Monday that it will move forward with its proposed indoor music venue project at the former Bradley Center site in the Deer District instead of near the Summerfest grounds in the Historic…

Maredithe Meyer
Maredithe Meyer covers restaurants, retail, tourism, and sports and entertainment. She joined BizTimes in 2015, previously as an intern reporter. She earned a degree in journalism from Marquette University in 2017. When she's not on the job, Maredithe coaches field hockey and loves exploring her favorite city on earth, Milwaukee.

