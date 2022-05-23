Q&A: FPC Live execs say Deer District had always been ‘ideal site’ for indoor concert venue project

FPC Live's announcement Monday that it will move forward with its proposed indoor music venue project at the former Bradley Center site in the Deer District instead of near the Summerfest grounds in the Historic…

Joel Plant: "The short version is when you begin to pursue a project like this, you've got to have alternatives, and as we worked through the options and ruled out some parcels and kept a short list of prime parcels, (the former Bradley Center site) has always been on the list. So, as we announced in early December with the Milwaukee World Festival site, which is still an excellent redevelopment site and certainly could hold a venue like the one we proposed, and when we decided mutually with MWF to not pursue that site anymore, we were pretty far down the path in conversation with a few other sites. So it wasn't like we were starting from scratch a couple weeks ago. W

e started talking with a variety of landowners back in 2019, so well before anyone had even heard of COVID-19."

Charlie Goldstone: "This was always an ideal site for us, and there’s a bunch of reasons for that. Namely, its a natural place for entertainment because of Fiserv Forum and the investment the Bucks have made in the Deer District. In the first year that Fiserv Forum was open, they had more arena concerts than any single year in Milwaukee’s history. We did most of those shows, so we were already driving hundreds of thousands of concert fans to this site.

"And because the Bucks are such great partners, everybody works together here. So, if you go into The Mecca or Punch Bowl Social, they're promoting the concerts we have and the watch parties or anything having to do with the Bucks, so we’re all helping each other which is something that is truly unique to have businesses all feeding off each other, helping each other. It just creates for a vibrant atmosphere and it makes everybody more successful. The key in any big development or investment like this is partnerships, and we have great ones right here."

Plant: "We’ve been focused on building partnerships for almost 60 years. Well before Charlie and I were born, this company has been focused on finding the ideal partnerships, cultivating and building upon those, and we've continued that practice with the Bucks. ...

And we have an incredible and growing partnership with Milwaukee World Festivals."

Goldstone: "That (Third Ward) site is still great and we believe that site would have been great, but we went through an honest public process and decided to move off it, but our relationship and partnership with Milwaukee World Festivals is great and continues to grow. We’ve got more amphitheater shows this summer with them than has happened in almost 20 years and that's because both of our organizations had something to bring to the table and the results speak to themselves."

Plant: "There were a variety of factors at play, and there’s not one reason for any of these big decisions in a development project like this, but as I've mentioned, we never gave up on alternative sites given the way that public announcements, public vetting and public discourse happened - as it should in a big city with big development projects. There was not one single reason, it was a mutual decision by us and by Milwaukee World Festivals, and our relationship with them is yielding incredible benefits for music fans."

Goldstone: "We've been public about our plans since December, and we’ve been working on it privately for several years. We believe in our project, and it's clear that a lot of other people and a lot of other stakeholders in town and out of of town also believe that Milwaukee needs new venues. The fact that everybody agrees on that is a good thing. We know that our project is the best. We got the best team to do it; we got the best partners to do it. We’re excited about it."

Plant: "That site (where Kacmarcik Enterprises and Bear Development are now planning to develop a sports and entertainment district) was one of our alternative sites. We were offered that site multiple times, and we chose the best site."

Goldstone: "They came to us first, and ultimately, we decided that this is where we wanted to go."

Plant: "And both conversations don't go back weeks, they go back more than a year."