Punch Bowl Social, an “eatertainment” restaurant featuring food, drinks and games, today announced plans to reopen its location in the Deer District in downtown Milwaukee this fall.

Denver-based Punch Bowl Social closed in March of 2020 at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic as government restrictions forced the business to shut down. The company went bankrupt and was sold out of bankruptcy to its lender, Texas-based CrowdOut Capital, which has reopened several Punch Bowl locations. Milwaukee will be the 15th location to reopen.

The Milwaukee location has remained closed and missed out on a huge opportunity when massive crowds packed Fiserv Forum and the Deer District during the Milwaukee Bucks run to the NBA championship.

Punch Bowl Social will reopen its Milwaukee location in late September or early October, prior to the first Bucks preseason game this fall. The building, located across a plaza from Fiserv Forum, was developed and is owned by the Bucks. Punch Bowl Social occupies 24,000 square feet in the building.

“We are thrilled Punch Bowl Social will reopen in time to welcome fans for the preseason,” said Michael Belot, vice president of ventures and development for the Bucks. “We know the entertainment and hospitality industries were hit hard by the pandemic, and we are grateful that Punch Bowl Social will continue to serve our fans as an amazing Deer District destination.”

Punch Bowl Social’s Milwaukee location features a 360-degree bar, eight bowling lanes, three karaoke rooms, billiards, ping pong, and many other games and activities, as well as TVs throughout.

“We are ecstatic to partner with the Bucks and reopen in Deer District,” said Punch Bowl Social chairman and CEO Robert Cornog, Jr. “With the Bucks pursuing another championship and Punch Bowl Social reopening nationwide, there couldn’t be a more exciting time to reintroduce Punch Bowl to Milwaukee. Everyone – Bucks fans, concert-goers, residents and visitors alike can once again look forward to an unparalleled experience and come together to enjoy our food, drinks and social entertainment.”