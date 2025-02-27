Prominent local chef, restaurateur to head Mason Street Grill

After spending the past decade running her own acclaimed restaurant, local chef Barkha Daily
will take up a new post as general manager of downtown Milwaukee steakhouse Mason Street Grill
, operator Marcus Hotels & Resorts
announced Thursday.
Daily, a native of Nepal, is known throughout the area as the chef and co-owner behind The Cheel
, a Nepalese concept that operated on Thiensville's main street from 2014 to December 2024
. During its 10-year run, the restaurant earned more than 40 local awards and earned Daily a spot as a judge on the Food Network and on Bravo's "Top Chef."
In her new role at Mason Street Grill, located in The Pfister Hotel
at 425 E. Mason St., Daily will be responsible for overseeing all facets of restaurant service, guest engagement, talent development and unique guest experiences, according to a news release.
"Barkha has a deep understanding of what makes a restaurant successful and how to deliver fresh and inspiring moments for our guests. We are excited for her to join our acclaimed team of food and beverage innovators and leaders," said John Wise, vice president of food and beverage at Marcus Hotels & Resorts.
Daily came to Wisconsin as an international student at Lakeland College (now Lakeland University) in Sheboygan County. She worked in international marketing before entering the hospitality industry, with The Cheel as her first endeavor. She, with her husband, Jesse Daily, went on to also open Mexican restaurant Daily Taco in Thiensville, and The Baaree, an outdoor beer garden and live music venue adjacent to The Cheel.
After The Cheel's historic building was destroyed in a fire in November 2020, the Dailys and business partner Matthew Buerosse spent three years and an upwards of $2 million redeveloping that prominent corner at 105 S. Main St. The Cheel reopened in November 2023 in a new two-story venue. The building features an 1,805-square-foot dining room and bar area on the first floor and a 1,535-square-foot event space on the upper level.
The Cheel only operated in its new home for about a year before closing down in December. Daily Taco also closed at that time.
“I am excited to be joining Mason Street Grill, a staple of downtown Milwaukee with an acclaimed history,” said Daily. “I look forward to working with the team to continue to elevate Mason Street Grill as one of the top restaurants not only in Milwaukee, but the region, while also connecting with our guests and growing personally and professionally in this role.”