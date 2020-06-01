ProHealth Care opens occupational health clinic at The Corridor

ProHealth Care has opened an occupational health services clinic at The Corridor development in Brookfield.

The Waukesha-based health system opened the clinic on the second floor of the ProHealth Medical Group building at 195 Discovery Drive. The clinic replaces a former ProHealth occupational health clinic located in the Seeger Medical Office Building in northeast Waukesha.

“We’re excited to move our team of occupational medicine experts into a state-of-the-art facility that offers comprehensive services, helping companies keep employees healthy,” said Vicki Dallmann-Papke, ProHealth’s vice president of population health. “Whether it’s preventive measures, injury treatment or rehabilitation, our goal is to focus on the health of employees so that companies can focus on the health of their business.”

The occupational health clinic is staffed by a physician, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, occupational health nurses, an occupational therapist, an ergonomist and a support team.

Services include pre-employment physicals, substance abuse testing, treatment of job-related injury and illness, post-injury care, rehabilitation, laboratory and radiology, vaccinations, on-site health care, health risk assessments, wellness and prevention programs, travel medicine and virtual urgent care visits.

