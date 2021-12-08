ProHealth Care buys two of its properties for combined $42.5 million

Waukesha-based ProHealth Care has purchased two of its medical facilities for a combined $42.5 million, state records show. The health system acquired the Rehabilitation Hospital of Wisconsin building, at 1625 Coldwater Creek Drive in Waukesha,…

Waukesha-based Waukesha-based ProHealth Care has purchased two of its medical facilities for a combined $42.5 million, state records show. The health system acquired the Rehabilitation Hospital of Wisconsin building, at 1625 Coldwater Creek Drive in Waukesha, for $28 million, and the ProHealth Medical Group clinic , at 13900 W. National Ave. in New Berlin, for $14.5 million. The seller in both transactions was Chicago-based real estate investment trust Ventas , formerly Nationwide Health Properties. A ProHealth spokeswoman said the properties were part of a sale-leaseback transaction many years ago, in which ProHealth Care sold the properties to the real estate investment company and then leased them back. ProHealth has now purchased them back. The Waukesha hospital building has an assessed value of $12.8 million, and the New Berlin clinic building is assessed at $8.5 million, according to the cities’ records. The rehabilitation hospital is a 40-bed facility operated in partnership with Kindred Healthcare that serves those recovering from stroke, brain injury, neurological conditions, trauma, spinal cord injury, amputation and orthopedic injury.