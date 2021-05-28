Pro wrestling, gymnastics events coming to Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum continues to add more events to its calendar as spectators are increasingly returning to large crowd events.

The World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) announced that it will bring its Supershow event to Fiserv Forum on July 31. WWE brought two shows to Fiserv Forum in 2019. A WWE event at Fiserv Forum scheduled for March 28, 2020 was cancelled due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition, MagicSpace Entertainment and AEG Presents/Concerts West announced this week that the Athleta Presents Gold Over America Tour will come to Fiserv Forum on Oct. 16.

The tour is a “high-energy, gymnastics-meets-pop-concert spectacular” that will be headlined by star U.S. gymnast Simone Biles, who won four gold medals and a bronze at the 2016 Summer Olympics and has won numerous world championships in gymnastics competitions.

Other gymnasts who will participate in the event will include: 2016 gold and silver medalist and “Dancing With The Stars” champion Laurie Hernandez; NCAA national champion Katelyn Ohashi; winner of three gold medals in 2019 and 2020 at the Tokyo World Cup Morgan Hurd, 2018 NCAA national champion Peng-Peng Lee, Jamaican qualifier for the 2021 Tokyo games Danusia Francis and 8-time U.S. National team member Jordan Chiles. More gymnasts will be announced in the coming months.

The Athleta Presents Gold Over America Tour will spotlight each gymnast performing segments from their most famous routines mixed with career highlight and personal videos, social media interactions, spoken word, and a crew of gymnastic dancers under LED video screens and lights.

The Milwaukee Bucks, who operate Fiserv Forum, recently announced that the arena will return to full capacity for fans for the remainder of the NBA playoffs. Spectators will still be required to wear face masks, except when eating and drinking.