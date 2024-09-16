Private jet company plans to build terminal at Waukesha County Airport

Milwaukee-based private jet co-ownership and charter company Jet OUT
announced Friday that it plans to build a 22,000 square foot private terminal at Waukesha County Airport
(Crites Field).
This development is following the opening of an $11 million fixed-base operator (FBO) complex
at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport in April of 2023 from sister company, Jet IN.
While the Waukesha County Airport project will be smaller than the existing terminal at Mitchell International Airport, this terminal will garner more business for the company as it will exclusively be used by Jet OUT aircraft and employees, according to Gordon Cameron
, vice president of revenue for Jet OUT.
“We hope this is a path to growing,” said Cameron.
The new private Waukesha terminal for Jet OUT is expected to be completed in the first half of 2025.
“By prioritizing operational efficiencies in the facility’s design, we can achieve environmental sustainability while reducing costs,” said Matt Wild
, chief operating officer of Jet OUT. “From energy-efficient heating and cooling systems to thoughtful layouts that streamline your journey through the terminal, our goal is to provide a more comfortable, convenient, and sustainable private aviation experience.”
Jet OUT will utilize Waukesha-based architecture firm TDI Associates
for the design as well as KB Walker
, Absolute Concrete
, and Schmitz Ready Mix
for other design and construction purposes. The terminal will also feature meeting spaces, a kitchen, a bar, a game room, and a lounge area, according to a press release.
In addition to the upcoming Waukesha facility, Jet OUT also plans to build out its existing Jet IN terminal in South Florida, its first terminal outside of the Midwest. The Florida base will feature two brand-new Cessna Citation CJ4 Gen 2 aircraft.
[caption id="attachment_597103" align="aligncenter" width="2560"]
Rendering of Jet OUT Hangar in Waukesha. Credit: Jet OUT