New FBO complex opens at Mitchell International Airport

The Jet IN
fixed-base operator complex has opened at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport
. Plans for the complex were first announced in 2021
.
The $11 million business and general aviation facility features a 10,000-square-foot passenger terminal, a 40,000-square-foot aircraft hangar, a 10,000-square-foot aircraft maintenance facility, and more than 3 acres of dedicated ramp space.
An FBO is a commercial facility granted the right by an airport authority to provide aviation services, such as fuel, parking and aircraft hangar space, to the business and general aviation community.
"Jet IN brings a new level of service to Milwaukee's business and general aviation community and will offer a wide variety of capabilities to the entire airport community," said Jet In chief executive officer Joseph Crivello. "The completion of the Jet IN facility also represents a significant capital investment made in support of our affiliated Jet OUT
aircraft charter and co-ownership programs. Now, from the moment that our co-owner and charter clients park their car through the moment that they return home, we can provide the best possible experience to our customers."
The Jet IN complex is the first purpose-built, general and business aviation facility built at MKE in more than three decades.
"We're happy to welcome Jet IN as the newest FBO at MKE. It's exciting that the airport has attracted a new local business to create jobs and new economic development opportunities," said airport director Brian Dranzik. "This state-of-the-art facility brings a new general aviation option to Milwaukee and will provide a first-class experience for visitors to our community."
The Jet IN facility offers an array of services 365 days a year. Amenities include an exclusive Sky Lounge with a balcony overlooking the main east-west runway on the airport, an exercise facility equipped with a shower and lockers, a pilot lounge and snooze rooms, Tesla Model 3 courtesy cars and more. Services include full-service jet fuel, de-icing, catering, lavatory service, GPU, potable water service, quick turns, and more.
The 40,000 square foot heated hangar, available to Jet IN base tenants and transient aircraft, has a 28-foot clear height door and can accommodate the largest ultra-long range business jets such as the Gulfstream G650 and the Global 7500.
The 10,000-square-foot aircraft maintenance facility is leased to Jet OUT, the sister company to Jet IN, for its maintenance operations. Jet OUT operates a fleet of private aircraft offering direct-to-destination travel through its co-ownership program. Jet OUT offers flights to more than 5,000 regional airports.
To date, Jet OUT and Jet IN have hired more than 50 full-time employees in the Milwaukee area.
