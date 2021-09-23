Aviation company to build $11 million campus at Mitchell International

A Milwaukee-based aviation services firm will soon break ground on construction to build an $11 million campus involving multiple hangars at 504 E. Citation Way at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport.

Jet In, the company behind the project, is a fixed-based operator that provides various aeronautical services such as fueling and maintenance, flight instruction and aircraft rental.

The new facilities will span 60,000 square feet with three buildings that include two heated hangers and a terminal building, all of which would develop the last greenfield parcel at the airport, according to the company.

Jet In’s facilities would accommodate Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport and serve as the base of operations for its sister company Jet Out – an air carrier and charter company that also plans to operate an aircraft co-ownership program catering to local businesses, said Joseph Crivello, Jet In and Jet Out CEO.

Crivello says the launch of the new aircraft business reflects the rising interest in general aviation including private and semi-private forms of transportation since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We think the market is going to respond with efficient means of private and semi-private transportation that solve legitimate needs of businesses that want to return to business as usual but need to do so in a responsible way and manage risk for their employees,” Crivello said.

The campus will open by spring of 2022 and will be operated by about 20 employees, according to the company.

Jet In’s facilities will feature energy-efficient heating and cooling technologies, as well as an all-electric fleet of aircraft towing equipment, and an electric fleet of courtesy and crew cars used to transport airplane staff and passengers.

Before launching Ideal Aero, Inc., the parent company of both Jet In and Jet Out, Crivello was an advisory board member for Milwaukee-based Phoenix Investors where he created and managed their corporate flight department.