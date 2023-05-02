Prism EDC names new executive director

Bowers has more than 35 years of executive and C-suite level leadership experience in health care administration, community, economic and urban development, and adult education. In her new role, she is responsible for overseeing Prism's administration, programming, committees and strategic planning. She will also lead the EDC's food incubator, Upstart kitchen, located at 4323 W. Fond du Lac Ave. Prism EDC was founded in 2011 by the Parklawn Assembly of God Church and aims to support economic growth and “human flourishing” within the Sherman Park community by increasing access to resources. Bowers succeeds Glenn Matthews, who wasexecutive director in September 2022 and served only a few months in the role before becoming associate dean of business and management pathway at Milwaukee Area Technical College. Most recently, Bowers was president and CEO of her own executive coaching business, AWord4U, which she founded in 2010. Prior to that, she served as senior executive vice president for Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare, where she presided over the professional development of system presidents and executive leaders and managed an array of staff and departments.