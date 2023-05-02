Prism EDC names new executive director

By
-
Brenda Bowers, executive director of Prism EDC. Credit: Prism EDC

Milwaukee-based Prism Economic Development Corp. has named Brenda Bowers as its new executive director. Bowers has more than 35 years of executive and C-suite level leadership experience in health care administration, community, economic and urban development, and adult education. In her new role, she is responsible for overseeing Prism’s administration, programming, committees and strategic planning. She will

Maredithe Meyer
Maredithe has covered retail, restaurants, entertainment and tourism since 2018. Her duties as associate editor include copy editing, page proofing and managing work flow. Meyer earned a degree in journalism from Marquette University and still enjoys attending men’s basketball games to cheer on the Golden Eagles. Also in her free time, Meyer coaches high school field hockey and loves trying out new restaurants in Milwaukee.

