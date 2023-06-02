Potawatomi tribe buys 300-acre former Boy Scouts camp in western Waukesha County

By
Hunter Turpin
-

The Forest County Potawatomi tribe closed Wednesday on the purchase a 300-acre former Boy Scouts campground in Summit for $6.5 million, according to state real estate records. The land, previously the Indian Mound Scout Reservation that closed in 2022, was owned by an affiliate of local Boy Scouts of America organization Three Harbors Council. Located

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or purchase a bypass link here

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Hunter Turpin
http://www.biztimes.com
Hunter covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. He previously wrote for the Waukesha Freeman and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. A recent graduate of UW-Milwaukee, with a degree in journalism and urban studies, he was news editor of the UWM Post. He has received awards from the Milwaukee Press Club and Wisconsin Newspaper Association. Hunter loves cooking, gardening and 2000s girly pop.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR